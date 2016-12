Submitted by The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) Razor clam diggers can mark the year’s end with digs scheduled December 30 and 31 at Copalis and Mocrocks beaches. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) approved the two-day dig after marine toxin tests confirmed the clams on those two beaches are safe […]

