Raymond Driver Declared Dead at Scene of Head on Collision

A Teenage driver was killed yesterday after another vehicle crossed the center line of U.S. Route 101 just North of the Grays Harbor/Pacific County line.

The Raymond Police Department notified the family of 18-year-old Jennyfer Hernandez-Sarich last night, she was declared dead at the scene.

The Washington State Patrol said her 1992 Toyota Tercel was driving South on U.S. 101 around 8:42 Sunday night when a 1996 Nissan Pickup crossed the centerline at milepost 68 and the two collided.

The driver of the Nissan, a 32-year-old Raymond man, and his passenger, a 26-year-old Raymond man, were both transported from the scene with undisclosed injuries.

Investigators said the cause of the accident was crossing the centerline, and charges may be pending.

Comments