Randy Jackson claims sister Janet Jackson "suffered verbal abuse" in her marriage to Wissam Al Mana

Photo by Venturelli/WireImageIn April, Janet Jackson confirmed her divorce from husband Wissam Al Mana just months after giving birth to the couple’s first child.

Now, Janet’s older brother Randy Jackson tells People that the two split because his sister “suffered verbal abuse” from Al Mana and “felt like a prisoner in her own home.”

“Enough is enough,” says Randy, explaining that Janet and her family have all “been through a lot” with her ongoing divorce and custody battle of son, Eissa.

“It was quite an abusive situation,” he explains.

“It came on later in the relationship, verbal abuse and being [made to feel like] a prisoner in her own home. No pregnant woman needs to go through being called a b**** every day. There were things like that. That’s what she went through.”

However, Randy insists Al Mana’s religion — he’s a Muslim — is not to blame for the couple’s breakup.

“I have a lot of Muslim friends and they don’t act that way at all,” says Randy. “It’s a personal issue that he needs help with and I’m going to pray for him, too.”

Al Mana’s attorney provided People with a statement that reads, “Mr. Al Mana is not going to dignify these particular and deeply hurtful allegations with a response.”

The statement continues, “The breakdown of his marriage to Janet Jackson is a cause of great sadness to Mr. Al Mana, and it is the well-being and privacy of their son, Eissa, that remains his sole focus.”

Janet and Al Mana wed in 2012 in a secret ceremony that was revealed a year later by Janet herself. Their marriage was Janet’s third and his first.

