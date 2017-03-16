Raise a red Solo cup: Lukas Graham releases “Drunk in the Morning” video

Danny ClinchJust in time for some St. Patrick’s Day revelry, Lukas Graham have released the video for their new single, “Drunk in the Morning.”

In the carefree clip, frontman Lukas Forchhammer and his band mates throw a boardwalk party where everyone has a red Solo cup in hand.

They even bring a little of their native Denmark to the California beach. The band flew out some of their closest friends and family for the shoot. They also imported Christiania Bikes, which are multi-passenger tricycles designed in their hometown of Christiania in Copenhagen.

“When I’m drunk in the morning/I’m calling you/You might be lonely, lonely,” Lukas sings on the chorus.

The song is a more lighthearted turn than their last single “You’re Not There,” which was about the death of Lukas’ father.

