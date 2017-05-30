Rachel Platten “very excited to share” her new music this summer

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images via ABCGet ready, Plattenums: your girl Rachel Platten has new music coming soon and this time, she says, she’ll be telling a different story.

“I’m very excited to share it,” Rachel tells ABC Radio about her new music. “I’ll be releasing a single this summer, and the album will be late summer and I cannot wait for everyone to hear what I’ve been working so hard on.”

Rachel’s major label debut Wildfire came out in early 2016, and included hits like “Fight Song” and “Stand By You.” So how does this new music compare to those songs?

“I think the way that it stayed the same is that it’s coming from my heart, it’s very honest, the lyrics are very heartfelt and they’re telling my story again,” Rachel explains. “But this time, the story changed.”

According to Rachel, her new music is her way of coming to terms with the life-changing and incredible journey she’s been on ever since “Fight Song” made her a household name.

As Rachel puts it, “There’s just a lot I needed to process, from rapid success after 12 years of nothing.”

As we wait to hear that new music, Rachel will be spending part of July opening shows for country superstars Tim McGraw & Faith Hill. On June 11, she’ll headline the Long Island Pride festival in Long Beach, New York.

