Rachel Platten and Gavin DeGraw to Ring in 2017 on Live Times Square Webcast

The event, now in its eight year, will start at 6 p.m. ET with the raising of the famous Times Square ball above the so-called “Crossroads of the World,” followed by musical performances, hourly countdowns, interviews and behind-the-scenes stuff. Gavin and Rachel are the headliners for the event, which ends at 12:15 a.m. on January 1, 2017.

In 2016, Gavin released his new album Something Worth Saving and toured with Rachel’s good friend Andy Grammer. Rachel, meanwhile, released her debut album Wildfire, did her first headlining tour, won a Daytime Emmy for performing “Fight Song” on ABC’s Good Morning America, and was nominated for an American Music Award and a Billboard Music Award. Among other songs, she’ll perform John Lennon’s “Imagine” moments before the ball drops and we welcome in the New Year.

You can watch everything go down at multiple websites, including TimesSquareNYC.org, NewYearsEve.nyc, Livestream.com/2017 and TimesSquareBall.net. You can also view it on your Android or Apple device with the Times Square Ball App.

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.