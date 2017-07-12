Quincy Jones seeking $30 million from Michael Jackson estate in lawsuit

Chris Walter/WireImageSuper producer Quincy Jones is seeking $30 million in royalties he claims he is owed by the estate of the late Michael Jackson in a lawsuit that a Los Angeles jury began hearing on Tuesday.

Variety reports that Jones and his attorneys claim that after Michael’s death in 2009, when the estate took control of the late King of Pop’s finances, royalties on the sale of MJ material surged but Jones did not benefit.

“He hasn’t been adjusted as Michael was adjusted,” Jones’ attorney told the jury in Los Angeles Superior Court, according to Variety.

Jones claims not only that he is owned money relating to his work on Off the Wall, Thriller and Bad, but also that he is due money from the profits of the posthumous concert documentary This Is It.

Lawyers for Jackson’s estate contend that Jones is owed nowhere near the $30 million he is seeking. “Mr. Jones has been paid over $18 million, and he will make millions more,” an attorney for the estate told the jury.

“He didn’t get paid any of the money Michael was going to get because he didn’t do any of the work,” the lawyer said. “Mr. Jones is asking for tens and tens of millions of dollars. He just wants it and he hopes you will give it to him.”

Under questioning, the co-executor of the estate said Jones was offered a settlement of $2-$3 million before trial, which he believes is what Quincy is owed.

The producer is expected to take the stand next week.

