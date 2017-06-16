Quinault Tribal Museum Curator and Artist Leilani Jones-Chubby Preserves Quinault Cultural Heritage

Twenty-five years ago, as part of the movement to revive the culture of the Quinault people, Leilani Jones-Chubby was hired to set up a museum. With dedication, persistence and hard work, she has assembled the substantial, beautiful collection of tribal art, artifacts and history known today as the Quinault Tribal Museum. Leilani was raised in Tahola, […]

