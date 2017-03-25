Quinault President Fawn Sharp Receives 2017 American Indian Leadership Award

Submitted by the Quinault Indian Nation Fawn Sharp, President of the Quinault Indian Nation, received the 2017 American Indian Leadership Award from the the National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development (NCAIED) at its 31st National Reservation Summit in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Wednesday, March 15. The annual award is presented to “outstanding individuals and companies […]

