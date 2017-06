After seventeen years, we often laugh at Y2K computer fears, belt out musical hits like ‘Breathe’ by Faith Hill or ‘Smooth’ by Santana, and roll our eyes at endless secondhand Beanie Babies. But one favorite is still going strong since the big ’00. Quinault Beach Resort and Casino celebrates their 17th anniversary this year and […]

The post Quinault Beach is Cookin’ the Blues for their 17th Anniversary appeared first on GraysHarborTalk.

Comments