A fresh artistic perspective is emerging from the Quinault Nation. Ezekiel Serrano, a young painter and woodcarver is discovering the cultural art of his people, its meaning and its history. His beautiful art work is a promising contribution to traditional Quinault art. Ezekiel (Zeke) Serrano grew up in Hoquiam with three brothers and one sister. […]

