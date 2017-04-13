Quarterly Crude Oil by Rail and Pipeline Report Shows 45% of Traffic is Inbound

The January to March 2017, Crude Oil Movement by Rail and Pipeline Quarterly Report is now available from the Washington State Department of Ecology. The report states that 22,555,211 barrels (947,318,847 gallons) of crude oil were transferred inbound from vessels to facilities, while 1,223,746 barrels (51,397,320 gallons) of crude oil were transferred outbound from facilities to vessels.

Between October 1, 2016, and March 31, 2017, vessels were responsible for 45% of reported crude oil movement into the state, while rail was responsible for 25% and pipeline for 30%.

Keep in mind none of this is Grays Harbor County or even coastal Washington. Rail routes transporting crude oil enter the state from Idaho near Spokane and from British Columbia near Bellingham. Large portions of the rail routes travel along the I-5 corridor and cross or run next to major waterways, including the Columbia River and the Puget Sound.

Chapter 173-185 WAC (adopted August 24, 2016) established reporting standards for facilities that receive crude oil by rail and pipelines that transport crude oil in or through the state. Additionally, the rule identified reporting standards for Ecology to share information with emergency responders, local governments, tribes, and the public.

This quarterly report for the reporting period January 1, 2017 to March 31, 2017 provides aggregated information on crude oil transported by rail to facilities in Washington, information on crude oil movement by pipeline, and information on crude oil spilled during transport and delivery for rail and pipeline. In addition, information is provided about the volume of crude oil transported by vessel.

