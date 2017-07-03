“Purple Rain” soundtrack back on the charts

Warner Bros.Purple Rain is back on the charts.

Prince and the Revolution’s soundtrack to the hit 1984 film has re-entered the Billboard 200 album chart at number four, thanks to the deluxe, re-mastered reissue released on June 23.

The reissue sold 52,000 units last week, 48,000 of which came from traditional album sales. The new package contains all previous versions of Purple Rain, including a 20-track deluxe edition with unreleased bonus tracks and a 35-track expanded edition with additional B-sides, rarities and a live DVD of the Purple Rain Tour from 1985.

Purple Rain spent 24 weeks at number one upon its initial release in 1984. The latest reissue, which Warner Bros. Records says was “overseen and sanctioned” by Prince prior to his death in 2016, is part of the new deal the artist signed with the label in 2014.

Purple Rain produced Prince’s first Billboard Hot 100 #1 hit, “When Doves Cry,” which topped the chart this week in 1984.

