Public memorial for Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan draws thousands

By Andrea Dresdale

Photo by Andy Earl

On Sunday in Limerick, Ireland, thousands of fans turned out to pay their respects to Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan, who died suddenly on January 15 at the age of 46. The cause of death is currently unknown.

According to the Irish Times, fans from as far away as Spain and China stood in line to mourn the singer, whose body lay in an open coffin during a four-hour public reposing at St. Joseph’s Church in Limerick.

Her mother Eileen and her six siblings accompanied Dolores’ coffin into the church, which had been decorated with photos of her performing on stage, and photos of her meeting with the late Pope John Paul II.

Fifty of O’Riordan’s former schoolmates each carried a single daffodil into the church and placed them on the altar. There was also a floral arrangement from her Cranberries bandmates Noel and Mike Hogan and Fergal Lawlor, which read, “The song has ended, but the memories linger on.”

On Monday, Dolores’ body will be transferred to a funeral home, and her funeral mass will be held Tuesday. She’ll be buried next to her father, Terry.

On Friday, The Guardian reported that a postmortem examination had been conducted on the singer, but the coroner adjourned the inquest hearing until April 3, at which time it will be determined when to release the results of the autopsy.

