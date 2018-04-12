Public Invited to Open House for Update on North Shore Levee Project

Administrators at the cities of Aberdeen and Hoquiam are inviting the public to an open house to update you on the North Shore Levee Project.

Similar to South Aberdeen and Cosmopolis, properties behind a levee are longer be subject to stricter building codes and higher flood insurance rates.

A Community Open House on the topic is being hosted at the Rotary Log Pavilion on Saturday, April 21st, from 10:00am – Noon

Background:

The North Shore Levee project will remove over 3,100 properties in Aberdeen and Hoquiam, including Downtown Aberdeen, from the area that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has mapped as Special Flood Hazard Area (SFHA) due to coastal flood risk. Properties removed from the SFHA will no longer be subject to National Flood Insurance Program building code and flood insurance regulations, financial burdens that cost the community millions each year and hinder local investment. FEMA issued a preliminary approval for the proposed mapping change in October 2017 through a Conditional Letter of Map Revision.

The North Shore Levee project includes 5.7 miles of levee between the Wishkah and Hoquiam Rivers to protect against coastal flood events, plus significant upgrades to and expansion of stormwater pump systems to improve drainage. As the project continues with design and permitting, the Cities are committed to informing the community through community meetings, stakeholder interviews, personal meetings, surveys, website updates, council meeting updates, and media releases.

At any time you may submit questions or comments about the project at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/levee and at your request, a project team member will get back to you via your preferred communication method. Questions and comments may also be submitted in-person at the second floor of Aberdeen City Hall or at Hoquiam City Hall.

More information is available at http://www.ezview.wa.gov/aberdeenfloodrelief.

COMMUNITY OPEN HOUSE

Saturday, April 21, 2018

10:00am – Noon

Rotary Log Pavilion

1401 Sargent Blvd, Aberdeen

(ADA Parking and Access Available)

Comments