Public Invited to Military Exercises and Coast Guard Open House in Westport

The military is conducting an exercise and demonstration at the Westport Marina, on Tuesday August 1st. Chuck Wallace, Deputy Director of the Grays Harbor County Emergency Management Agency said the event will run from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm, and will demonstrate how the Navy, Marines, Coast Guard, and WA National Guard could deliver supplies and capabilities to our area in the event of a catastrophic Cascadia Earthquake and Tsunami Event.

The USS Rushmore will patrol off our Western Coast and launch a landing craft, holding various military vehicles which will arrive at the boat launch next to the Coast Guard Station at 1600 N. Nyhus St. and offload military vehicles for public display.

The US Coast Guard Station, Westport will be holding an open house during the day also.

Numerous helicopters will be landing and flying around the area to rendezvous with the USS Rushmore offshore. There will be a static display of the helicopters during the event also.

Wallace added, Thank you to the City of Westport, the US Coast Guard Station at Westport and to the Port of Grays Harbor for their support in conducting this event for all citizens of Washington State.

