Public Comments Sought on Central Washington Railroad Oil Spill Contingency Plan

The Washington State Department of Ecology invites interested public, local and tribal governments to review and comment on the new contingency plan for railroads. Washington Administrative Code (WAC) 173-186 requires railroads transporting oil to have a state-approved oil spill contingency plan that ensures their ability to respond to major oil spills. House Bill (HB) 1136 limits the requirements of railroads transporting oil in bulk that is not crude oil in an amount less than 49 tank car loads per year. These railroads must submit only a basic contingency plan.

We have done an initial review and will continue to review the plan while it is available for the required 30 day public review period (WAC 173-186-430).

The following plan is now available for public review:

Name of company: Central Washington Railroad

• Review starts: December 28, 2017

• Review Ends: January 28, 2018 at the close of business (5 p.m.)

• Provide comments by email to [email protected] or by regular mail at: Dept. of Ecology – Spills Program, attn: Erica Bates, PO Box 47600, Olympia WA 98504-7600

This plan update can be reviewed at the following link: https://fortress.wa.gov/ecy/share/Sites/Spills by downloading the file “CentralWashingtonRROilSpillContingencyPlan”

To see a list of approved contingency plans, visit https://ecology.wa.gov/Regulations-Permits/Guidance-technical-assistance/Approved-contingency-plan-holders

Comments