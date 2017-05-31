Public Comment Sought on Tesoro Terminals Contingency Plan

The Washington State Department of Ecology invites interested public, local and tribal governments to review and comment on the Tesoro Port Angeles, Vancouver, & Pasco Terminals Oil Spill Response Plan updates. Washington Administration Code (WAC) 173-182 and 173-186 requires oil handling facilities, pipelines, vessels and railroads to have a state-approved oil spill contingency plan that ensures their ability to respond to major oil spills.

Planholders are required to submit changes to Ecology and updates may require a 30 day public review of the updates (WAC 73-182-142).

Specific changes are as follows:

Changes to reflect recent SPCC Plan updates

Change in facility capability – Pasco Terminal can now load barges

Change in the worst-case planning volume at the Vancouver Terminal

The following plan is now available for public review:

Name of company: Tesoro Port Angeles, Vancouver, & Pasco Terminals Oil Spill Response Plan

Review starts: May 30, 2017

Review Ends: June 30, 2017 at the close of business (5 p.m.)

Provide comments by email to [email protected] or by regular mail at: Dept. of Ecology – Spills Program, attn: Scott Zimmerman, PO Box 47600, Olympia WA 98504-7600.

This plan update can be reviewed at the following link: ftp://ecy.wa.gov/spills/Contingency%20Plans/Tesoro%20PAVP%20Rev12%20(2017%20May)%20ENTIRE%20PLAN.pdf

To see a list of approved contingency plans, visit www.ecy.wa.gov/programs/spills/preparedness/cplan/cpmanagers.htm.

Thank you for taking the time to provide us with your comments. We will consider all comments and complete the review no later than 30 days after the close of the public review period.

Comments