Public Comment Sought on Tacoma Rail Tacoma Public Utilities Railroad Contingency Plan

The Washington State Department of Ecology invites interested public, local and tribal governments to review and comment on the new contingency plan for railroads. Washington Administration Code (WAC) 173-186 requires railroads transporting oil to have a state-approved oil spill contingency plan that ensures their ability to respond to major oil spills.

These are the first new plans since the rule was adopted in August of 2016. We have done an initial review and will continue to review the plan while it is available for the required 30 day public review period (WAC 173-186-430).

Tacoma Rail Tacoma Public Utilities name has included with this plan a request for an alternative worst case spill volume, which is allowed by law.

The following plan is now available for public review:

Name of company: Tacoma Rail Tacoma Public Utilities

Review starts: 2/10/2017

Review Ends: 3/12/2017 at the close of business (5 p.m.)

Provide comments by email to Sabrina.floudaras@ecy.wa.gov or by regular mail at: Dept. of Ecology – Spills Program, attn: Sabrina Floudaras, PO Box 47600, Olympia WA 98504-7600

This plan update can be reviewed at the following link: http://www.ecy.wa.gov/programs/spills/about_us/publiccomment.html.

To see a list of approved contingency plans, visit www.ecy.wa.gov/programs/spills/preparedness/cplan/cpmanagers.htm.

Thank you for taking the time to provide us with your comments. We will consider all comments and complete the review no later than 30 days after the close of the public review period.

