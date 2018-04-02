Propane Tank Blamed for Trailer Fire in Satsop

A trailer fire in Satsop this morning injured one person, investigators believe it started when residents were trying to change a propane tank.

Grays Harbor Fire District 5 responded with aid from District 2 and the Elma Fire Department to the 200 block of South 5th Street at 2:10 am Monday morning.

The first engine on the scene reported the trailer was fully engulfed in flames. Two occupants of the trailer had evacuated before aid arrived. A 40-year-old Satsop woman was treated at the scene for facial burns. A Satsop man at the home was uninjured.

They told investigators that the fire was sparked by the occupants changing a propane tank bottle that started to leak/spray near a propane heat source that was in use.

In total there were 10 agency apparatus that responded from the various agencies and 15 responders. Grays Harbor Fire District 2, and Elma Fire Department played a large role in assisting us in this fire this morning. Fire units cleared the scene at 4 AM.

