Prince’s Minnesota Properties Are Worth $25 Million, Estate Reports

BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty ImagesThe court handling the estate of Prince made public a detailed inventory of the late singer’s assets, though much of it is still being evaluated.

Bremer Trust, which has been placed in control of Prince’s estate, reported that the “Purple Rain” singer’s Minnesota real estate properties are worth $25,431,900. At the time of his death, he also had $110,080.51 in the bank accounts, mortgages, contracts for deed, notes and cash category, and a bit over $836,166 in gold bars.

However, the value of much of the singer’s estate is still being ascertained. According to the inventory list, which was obtained by ABC News, at the time of his death, Prince owned at least 18 vehicles, including a 2006 Bentley, a 1985 Cadillac limo and a “Purple Rain” motorcycle, though title confirmation is in process for all. He also owns a pages-long music catalog, which includes his hits “When Doves Cry,” “Kiss,” “Let’s Go Crazy” and “Purple Rain,” among many others.

Prince died of an accidental opioid overdose last April at his Paisley Park home in Minnesota. He was 57 years old.

