Prince videos and performances now on Vevo for the first time

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty ImagesFor the first time ever, Prince fans can now enjoy some of his videos and concert performances on one of the most popular streaming platforms.

When he was alive, the Minneapolis icon kept his clips off the Internet, but now you can see classics “Let’s Go Crazy” and “When Doves Cry,” including an extended version, on Vevo, Billboard reports. Live performances of “Baby I’m A Star” from 1984, “I Would Die 4 U,” also from 1984, and “Take Me With U” from 1985, are also available.

While Vevo is remembering the legacy of The Purple One, a special tribute to Prince is taking place in Louisville, Kentucky, according to InsiderLouisville.com.

An artist named Rebekah Major has been creating Prince-inspired art every day for the past year. On Friday, she opens her exhibit, called “365 Days of Prince,” at the Revelry Boutique Gallery. The exhibit runs through August 8.

I Would Die 4 U (Live from Landover, MD – November 20, 1984) (Live) by PRINCE on VEVO.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.