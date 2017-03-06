Prince Michael Jackson follows in late father Michael Jackson’s footsteps with charity work and music production company

ABC/Lorenzo BevilaquaMichael Jackson‘s eldest son, Prince Michael Jackson, now all grown up at the age of 20, is keeping his father’s legacy alive through charity work and his own music ventures.

The Loyola Marymount University student co-founded the charitable student organization Heal Los Angeles on the school’s campus.

Inspired by his dad’s philanthropic organization, Heal the World, Prince told Good Morning America‘s Robin Roberts on Monday that his charity focuses on child abuse, homelessness and hunger in the L.A. area.

“We have partnered with a charity called the Sense of Home, which supports foster kids who have aged out of the system in a sort of preempt against homelessness because it’s every hard to get on your feet once you’ve gotten out of the system,” he said.

Apart from his philanthropic work, Prince also talked to Roberts about delving into music with his very own production company, King’s Son Productions.

“King’s Son Productions has this mantra where a title is earned but a name is given…so I was born as Prince and that was the name my dad had given to me, but my dad had earned the epithet ‘King of Pop’,” he explained.

“That’s through hard work and years of training and everything that he worked so hard to get. So it’s a form of motivation because my name is Prince, but for all intents and purposes I am the King’s son — working to get my own epithet.”

He also recalled watching videos of Michael’s performances as a child and being taken aback by the impact his famous father had on both women and men.

“I guess when we kind of realized [how big he was] was when we saw videos of him performing, we were out of the country at the time– we were watching some videos of his performances. And I’ve been used to seeing most females pass out when they see their artist, and they get very emotional,” he began.

He added, “But what blew my mind was when I saw these big muscle-bound dudes fainting and having to be dragged out.”

