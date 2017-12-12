Pregnant Christina Perri weds fiancé Paul Costabile

By Music News Group

Sergi Alexander/WireImageCongrats to Christina Perri — the singer has married her longtime love, entertainment reporter Paul Costabile.

She announced the nuptials on Instagram Tuesday, posting a photo of her new hubby dipping her in front of New York’s City Hall.

“On this day four years ago, we met. today, WE GOT MARRIED!!!” she captions the photo.

Christina is currently pregnant with the couple’s first child. She announced the pregnancy in August.

Paul popped the question in June and wrote on Instagram that it was love at first sight.

“I knew I wanted to ask this girl to marry me the day she walked into the green screen for an interview almost 4 years ago,” he wrote. “I finally asked her right here tonight and she said yes!”

