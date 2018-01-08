Post Golden Globes, a starstruck Kelly Clarkson gushes, "This cheek was caressed by Meryl Streep!"

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty ImagesIn the first episode of her new web series Minute + A Glass of Wine, Kelly Clarkson was shown getting ready for the Golden Globes and gushing about how she wanted to meet her idol, Meryl Streep. As you may have seen during the telecast coverage, Kelly did get to meet Meryl, so the second episode, which was filmed after the Globes and is now live, is all about that.

“I don’t know if you noticed, if you watched the Golden Globes tonight, but this cheek has been caressed by Meryl Streep!” said Kelly, who could barely contain her excitement. “That’s right! It’s fine, it’s not a big deal!”

“I’m not even sure if she knew who I was,” she laughed. “But she was really nice regardless, which makes her an even more amazing person ’cause she’d just be nice to anyone.”

Kelly also gushed about sitting at the same table as Nick and Joe Jonas, and getting to meet Steve Carell, Seth Meyers, Geena Davis and Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke. Even though she’s a chart-topping world-famous singer herself, Kelly seemed pretty starstruck by the whole Golden Globes experience.

“It’s nice to meet people you love and you adore on camera and film…it’s just nice to meet people you look up to artistically and then they’re nice in person,” Kelly said. Then she gushed, “I ran into Amy Poehler, too, who…I feel like we could be besties! But whatever! Anyway, y’all have a good night!”

