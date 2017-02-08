Portland National Weather service Issues High Wind Warning for Thursday Morning February 9th

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning in effect from 1:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Thursday, February 9, 2017, for the South Washington Coast.

South winds of 35 to 50 mph with gusts of 60 to 65 mph are forecast for the beaches and headlands. Winds will increase this evening into Thursday morning. The strongest winds will be from 3:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m. The winds may be strong enough to damage trees and cause power interruptions.

The National Weather Service also has also issued a Coastal Flood Advisory which will be in effect from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. for minor tidal overflow. A higher than normal astronomical tide will combine with a forecasted tidal anomaly of 1 to 1.5 feet. Rapid river rise due to snowmelt and heavy rains may exacerbate any tidal overflow issues.

Precautionary/Preparedness Actions:

A high wind warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Headland areas and beaches are vulnerable to very strong wind gusts that may pose a safety hazard for individuals. Extreme caution should be taken by clam diggers and others using the beaches. Never turn your back to the ocean. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Trees may fall across roadways with little warning.

Please visit the NWS website at http://www.weather.gov/portland for the most up to date weather information. This page brings up all advisories, watches, and warnings for the Southwest Washington area.

