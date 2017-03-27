Port of Grays Harbor Announces Public Tour Dates

Ever wonder about all those cars parked by Home Depot? Ever wanted to see the cooling towers at Satsop? Well, now is your chance! The public tour program offers the community a first-hand look at the Port of Grays Harbor’s facilities that support thousands of jobs in Grays Harbor.

The guided walking tours at Satsop Business Park offer an excellent way to explore the unique assets the Park has to offer including the cooling towers, tunnel training facility, warehouses, and office buildings. Walking tours of the Satsop Business Park will be offered the following dates, beginning next week:

March 31st: 3:00 pm

June 30th: 3:00 pm

July 6th: 3:30 pm

July 25th: 5:30 pm

August 10th: 3:30 pm

August 22nd: 5:30 pm

October 27th: 3:00 pm

Comfortable, closed-toe shoes are required for this tour. Reservations are required as space is limited. To reserve your spot on a Satsop walking tour, or for more information, call 360-482-1600.

The popular hour and a half marine terminals tour will begin with a brief overview presentation of Port history and current happenings, followed by a bus tour, courtesy of Channel Point Village, of the surrounding industrial properties and marine terminals in the Aberdeen and Hoquiam area. Tours of the industrial properties and marine terminals will be offered:

June 27th: 3:00 pm & 5:30pm

July 18th: 6:30am & 3:00 pm

August 23rd: 3pm & 5:30pm

Additional dates may open up later in the summer if needed. Reservations are required, as space is limited. To reserve your spot on a marine terminals tour, or for more information, call 360-533-9528.

Founded in 1911, the Port of Grays Harbor is one of Washington State’s oldest port districts and Washington’s only deep-water port located directly on the Pacific Ocean. The Port of Grays Harbor operates 4 deep-water marine terminals, the Westport Marina, Bowerman Airport and numerous industrial and business parks throughout the region. The addition of Satsop Business Park increases the Port’s properties to more than 1,000 acres of industrial properties and an additional 1,200 acres of sustainably managed forestland. Strategically located midway between Seattle and Portland and less than 1 ½ hours from open sea, the Port of Grays Harbor provides businesses a diverse portfolio of facilities. More information on the Port of Grays Harbor’s facilities and operations is available at portofgraysharbor.com or satsop.com.

