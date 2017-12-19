Pop-Up Campaign Collects Over 30 Bicycles and Helmets for Grays Harbor Kids

What started as a random act of kindness for one Montesano man has grown into a campaign that will put bikes and helmets under the trees of over 30 Grays Harbor kids this Christmas.

Steve Bartosh is a Corrections Officer at Stafford Creek Corrections Center, about 3 weeks ago he started the gofundme campaign, “I started with my goal of 1,000 and we almost tripled it. A lot of people came through. Corrections officers up at Stafford Creek, friends, family, we even had Marines from all the way on the other side of the U.S..”

The Montesano Police Department provided 34 helmets that Steve picked up over the weekend, and volunteers are helping him deliver the bikes this week.

Bartosh said a fellow Marine, Ryan Beamish, started the program in California and he’s had so much success with his campaign locally that he’s already planning to expand. “The plan is, in the summer we’d like to get together with the kids we got bikes for and get a bike ride together. And then maybe next year turn it into like a bike ride slash 5k and then they donate that way to start it off.”

Even though he went out of his way to get quality bikes this year, he said next year he wants to coordinate with Beamish to get Colt bikes for the kids. You can find his gofundme campaign under Grays Harbor Bikes for Kids.

