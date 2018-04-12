Poll: Taylor Swift, Madonna among "World's Most Admired" women

By Andrea Dresdale

Mert & MarcusTaylor Swift and Madonna are among the world’s most admired women, according to YouGov’s annual survey of the public figures the planet looks up to.

YouGov, a global polling and research firm, interviewed close to 40,000 people in 35 countries to compile its 2018 World’s Most Admired list, which is split between men and women.

Of the top 20 most admired women, 14 are entertainers. Taylor ranks number nine, just below German chancellor Angela Merkel. Madonna’s just below Taylor at #10.

Bill Gates and Angelina Jolie top the lists of the most admired men and women in the world. Gates has been #1 every time the survey has been conducted. Jolie has been #1 since 2015, when separate male and female categories were introduced.

Aside from Jolie, the celebrities who outrank Taylor are, in descending order, Oprah Winfrey, Queen Elizabeth II, Hillary Clinton, Emma Watson, Malala Yousafzai and Merkel.

On the male list, the only entertainer in the top 20 is Jackie Chan, in at #3. After Gates, Barack Obama is #2; Donald Trump is #17, one notch below Pope Francis. Russian president Vladimir Putin is #6, one notch above the Dalai Lama.

