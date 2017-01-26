Police Seek Tips After Man Walks Out of Aberdeen Safeway With Alcohol

Detectives with the Aberdeen Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man who recently walked out of the Aberdeen Safeway with alcohol. A press release from the department describes a white male in his 20’s, 6’3″ tall, with a medium build and blonde or light colored hair.

On the evening of Tuesday, January 24, at 11:41 PM the store reported that two males were in Safeway and one of the males took two bottles of alcohol. The male was told to stop as he was walking out of the store with a bottle in each hand after not paying. The still photo from the store’s video shows the male leaving the store with the two bottles.

If you can identify the male in the black sweatshirt please call the Aberdeen Police Department at 533-3180 reference 17-A01678.

