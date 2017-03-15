Police Say Video Shows “Volunteer” Grab Merchandise at Aberdeen Museum

An Aberdeen man was arrested for stealing after he volunteered at the Aberdeen museum claiming he was performing community service.

Lieutenant Kevin S. Darst with the Aberdeen Police Department said that On March 3, 2017, an Aberdeen Police Sergeant responded to Aberdeen Museum for a theft complaint. The director reported that a male came in looking for a place to do his community service that the court had required him to perform. He stated that the male identified himself as Allen Lowdermilk III and left a phone number.

After Lowdermilk left, he observed that merchandise valued at $15 was missing from the shelf. They viewed their surveillance video and observed Lowdermilk stealing the game. The officer viewed the video and immediately recognized the male as Lowdermilk from previous contacts. The sergeant located Lowdermilk a short time later and cited him for theft third.

