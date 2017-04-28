Police Say Man Hid in Ex-Girlfriends Car and Assaulted Her as She Drove

A man was arrested after police say he hid in the car of his ex-girlfriend and assaulted her. Sergeant Darrin King with the Aberdeen Police Department said that a Cosmopolis Officer returning to his city after completing a transport to the Hoquiam Jail found a vehicle spun out at Simpson and Park Streets. When the officer stopped to investigate, just before 11 pm Thursday night, a man fled from the vehicle on foot.

The driver of the car, an 18-year-old female, told police as an Aberdeen officer arrived that her 18-year-old ex-boyfriend had hidden inside her car and when she started driving she saw him in her rear-view mirror. She said he assaulted her and stole her cellphone prior to fleeing.

Aberdeen Officers acted on a tip that the suspect was hiding at a residence in the 1900 block of W. 5th Street. When Officers made contact with the residence they learned the suspect was in fact inside but refusing to come out. Officers from the Hoquiam Police Department and GH County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist.

Eventually, the suspect peacefully surrendered and the stolen phone was recovered as well. The suspect has been booked into the Aberdeen Jail for Domestic Violence Assault 4th Degree and Theft 3rd Degree.

