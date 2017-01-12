Police Respond to Two Aberdeen Robberies Within Minutes of Each Other

Police from multiple departments responded to two robbery calls at gas stations in Aberdeen within a few minutes of each other last night. We are waiting on more information from the Aberdeen Police Department, radio traffic indicates a younger white man walked into the East Market Street 7-11 around 12:30 this morning, pointed a handgun at the person behind the counter and demanded money.

Officers from Aberdeen, Hoquiam, Cosmopolis, and the Washington State Patrol setup containment and searched the area, but did not seem to find a suspect. The man was described over the radio as white, 5’10 to 6′ tall, with a light gray sports jacket that had dark around the zippers, a black hoody, face mask, and black jeans wearing dark converse-type shoes with white toes.

Eleven minutes later, while police were still taking statements from the 7-11 store, a robbery was reported at the AM/PM store on Heron Street. Radio traffic indicates a man wearing a dark green hoody with light blue jeans tackled the store clerk and took cigarettes.

That person was last seen running East through the alley between Heron and State Streets, he was described over the radio as about 37 to 42-years-old white, about 6’3″ to 6’5″tall weighing about 180-200 pounds with a brown goatee and prescription glasses.

