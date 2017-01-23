Police Investigating Handgun Found in Backpack at Elma High School

Police found a handgun in a suspicious backpack at Elma High School on Friday. Sgt. Ryan Cristelli of the Elma Police Department said in a press release that they were called to the school at around 8:30 am, after a backpack belonging to an unknown subject was found in the boy’s locker room.

Staff had examined the backpack to find the owner and instead found an unloaded .22 caliber handgun and some ammunition in the backpack. Elma Police Chief Susan Shultz advised, “There were no indications of immediate danger to the students or staff and no other firearms were believed to be on campus; therefore, it was determined the school would not implement any lockdown procedures.”

The officers took possession of the items and began an investigation into the owner of the backpack. The investigation led to a 16-year-old student of Elma High School being identified as the owner of the backpack and the student was contacted and admitted to possessing the firearm on school grounds. The student claimed no threats to students or staff and officers found no evidence to the contrary.

The student was arrested and booked at the Grays Harbor County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Unlawful Possession of a Dangerous Weapon on School Grounds.

The investigation continues, as police work to determine the legal owner of the firearm and how the student came into possession of it.

