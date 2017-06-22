Police Investigating Burglary of Marijuana Store in Aberdeen

Investigators are looking for information on a couple of suspects caught on video burglarizing the marijuana store in East Aberdeen just before 4:20 AM this morning. Lieutenant Kevin Darst said that at about 0419 hours, officers responded were called to the audible alarm at Cannabis 21 located at 1000 E. Wishkah Street in Aberdeen. When Officers arrived, they observed the glass front door shattered. There was a large rock inside the front door that appeared to have been thrown through the glass door. The responsible party for the building arrived on scene and officers searched the building and cleared it.

While investigating the scene, a .40 Caliber Smith & Wesson shell casing was located on the floor of the front room. The store video was accessed and showed two male subjects gain entry to the building at approximately 0417 hours. A third male stayed outside the building and can be seen firing a round into the building. The video shows all three suspects leaving.

The three suspects appear to be Caucasian, wearing zip up hoodie sweatshirts, dark colored pants, and tennis shoes. The suspects faces were obscured with masks.

This case may be linked to another case that occurred shortly before this case. The Aberdeen Police Department is looking for any assistance in identifying the three suspects. If you have information, call 911 or the Aberdeen Police Department at 533-3180.

