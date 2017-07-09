Police Following Active Leads After Hoquiam Man Found Dead in His Home

Hoquiam police are investigating a suspicious death on Center Street after a man was found dead by his daughter Sunday. Police Chief Jeff Myers said at the scene, “Officers responded to this residence. A 95-year-old resident hadn’t been seen for a day, didn’t show up for coffee. So a friend and the homeowner’s daughter came to check on him and discovered that he was injured, or they believed injured.”

Myers said they contacted police, “Sgt. Krohn arrived at the scene, was the first officer here, and discovered that the male was in fact deceased and it appeared to be a homicide.”

It’s possible the man interrupted a burglary at his home, Myers continued, “So there is evidence that the house was entered and possibly was involved in some sort of a burglary or theft. We’re at this point proceeding with the homicide investigation with the underlying crime of residential burglary.”

This early in the investigation of a homicide not all of the details can be released yet, but Myers said investigators are following several active leads and we hope to be able to have more details Monday morning.

Officers from the Hoquiam Police Department, as well as detectives from the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office, and a Lewis County crime scene mapping team were on scene Sunday afternoon with Bluff Alley blocked off near the home. Myers said the Washington State Patrol mobile crime lab will also be at the home Monday morning, they plan to have officers on the scene all night.

