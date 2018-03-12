Police Chase Ends in Two-Car Wreck, Injuring Mason County Sheriff’s Deputy

A police chase ended in a two-car wreck north of Shelton Saturday night, sending three to the hospital, including a Mason County Sherrif’s Deputy.

The Washington State Patrol reports the deputy was driving a 2014 Ford Explorer chasing a 2007 Pontiac Vibe when the Pontiac crested the hill on the East McCreavy Road near East Arellem Road and lost control around 10:20 pm Saturday night. The Pontiac flew over the oncoming lane and shoulder, went up an embankment and rolled several times before coming to rest in the road and being sideswiped by the deputy’s cruiser.

The 21-year-old Belfair woman driving the Pontiac, and a 32-year-old Port Orchade man who was a passenger, were both airlifted to Harborview Medical Center with undisclosed injuries. The deputy, a 41-year-old shelton woman, was transported to Mason General Hospital and released.

The East McCreavy road near the city of Union was fully blocked for over 8 hours while they investigated. The State Patrol report didn’t say why the deputy was chasing the car in the first place, but concluded the report saying that the cause and any charges stemming from the wreck remain under investigation.

