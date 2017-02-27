Pink to headline UK’s V Festival, waxes poetic over breastfeeding

ABC/Heidi GutmanHere’s more proof that 2017 is going to bring us new music from Pink: she’s headlining the U.K.’s annual V Festival.

The festival takes place August 19 and 20 in Staffordshire and Chelmsford, England. Along with Pink, the bill includes Jay Z, Ellie Goulding, Jason Derulo, Calum Scott, Sean Paul and Jess Glynne, who sang lead on Clean Bandit‘s “Rather Be.”

If you want to make the trek to the U.K. to check it all out, tickets go on sale this Friday.

Pink also has announced plans to perform at Ontario’s RBC BluesFest and Milwaukee’s Summerfest. Her last album, The Truth About Love, came out in 2012, though she did score a hit last year with “Just Like Fire,” from the movie Alice Through the Looking Glass. In 2014, she released a joint album with Canadian musician Dallas Green under the name You + Me.

In other Pink news, she posted a photo of herself on Sunday breastfeeding her new son Jameson, while lying on a bed with daughter Willow. She captioned the photo with a quote from the 13th century Persian poet Rumi: “I was dead- I came alive. I was tears- I became laughter. Love’s wealth arrived, And I became Everlasting fortune.”