Pink schedules second live performance of 2017

ABC/Randy HolmesLooks like we may have some new music from Pink in the coming months, if her concert schedule is any indication. The new mom has just scheduled her second live performance of 2017, and like her first, it’s part of a music festival.

Following her July 2 performance at Milwaukee’s Summerfest, Pink will perform July 9 at the Ottawa Bluesfest in Canada. The festival, which runs from July 6 to July 16, features artists of every genre, from Melissa Etheridge to 50 Cent to Tom Petty to British alt-rockers Muse.

Pink’s appearances on the festival circuit may indicate that she’ll be coming out with some new music at some point. She’s had great success with her last two releases: “Just Like Fire,” from the movie Alice Through the Looking Glass, was a smash, and her duet with country star Kenny Chesney, “Setting the World on Fire,” hit #1 on the Billboard Country chart and was nominated for a Grammy. She ended up losing to a collaboration between Pentatonix and country music icon Dolly Parton, but Pink didn’t mind.

“My life is made. I can say I lost a Grammy to Dolly Parton,” she tweeted. “Thanks Universe.”

