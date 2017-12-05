Pink raising kids in a “label-less household”; says daughter wants to marry an African woman

By Music News Group

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagicPink doesn’t conform to gender norms and neither do her children. In a new interview The Mirror‘s Sunday People, the singer says she’s raising her kids, six-year-old Willow and 11-month-old Jameson, without any labels.

“We are a very label-less household,” she says. “Last week Willow told me she is going to marry an African woman. I was like: ‘Great, can you teach me how to make African food?’”

“And she’s like: ‘Sure mama, and we are going to live with you while our house is getting ready,’” Pink adds, laughing, “I was like, ‘What the f*** — who are you? Who is paying for this, by the way?’”

The no-label thing apparent extends to Pink herself. She admits to the paper that even though she’s a married woman with two kids, she still feels like “a 12-year-old boy.”

On another topic, Pink says she finds Willow’s nickname for President Donald Trump particularly amusing — she calls him “Donald Duck Trumpet.”

“I don’t correct her. And I should, because it’s disrespectful, but it’s like — ‘f*** it,’” Pink says. “I feel like we are all in this permanent state of ‘f*** it.’ I can’t imagine being a third-grader and this being the first example of what it means to be president.”

Pink adds, “I throw my hands up in the air every day. It’s unbelievable. It’s not funny at all….I want to skip ahead to the part that it’s over and we start the clean-up process.”

