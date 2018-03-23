Pink postpones Montreal show as she and her entire family battle "awful virus/flu"

By ABC News Radio

Ryan AylsworthFans in Montreal, Canada, who were hoping to catch Pink‘s show on Friday night will have to wait a bit longer to see the pop superstar in concert.

In a Thursday night tweet, Pink revealed that she and her entire family have been under the weather for the past two weeks, and that she has been fighting through her illness to perform at her recent gigs. However, it looks like the illness got the best of her, as she won’t be able to perform Friday night in Montreal.

Pink writes, “I am absolutely GUTTED to announce that tomorrow’s show, March 23rd (Friday) will be postponed. I will absolutely be back to perform for you all and I’m grateful for you wanting to come and be with us at all.”

She adds, “Our entire family has been battling this awful virus/flu for two weeks now, and I have battled my way through these shows because postponing sucks. I’m really sorry and know that I have done everything I could to avoid this. [My husband] Carey‘s been home with flu while me and the kids battle this virus. I wish anyone out there going through this healing vibes and big hugs.”

Pink kicked off her Beautiful Trauma tour on March 1. As of now, the trek is scheduled to resume Sunday in Detroit.

