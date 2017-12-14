Pink playing pre-Super Bowl show in Minneapolis, along with Imagine Dragons & J-Lo

By Music News Group

ABC/Image Group LAPink is getting in on next year’s Super Bowl festivities.

According to Minnesota’s Star Tribune, the singer will be performing at the Armory in Minneapolis as part of the lead-up to Super Bowl LII [52].

She’ll take the stage February 2 for “Nomadic Live!” ahead of the big game on February 4. As previously announced, Imagine Dragons will be performing February 1 and Jennifer Lopez is booked for February 3.

General admission tickets for Pink go on sale starting Tuesday on Ticketmaster.com. They cost $225 each, which is probably still a lot cheaper than tickets to the actual game.

