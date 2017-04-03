Pink dismisses standards that make her “obese” at her current weight

ABC/Heidi GutmanPink‘s trying to get her pre-baby body back, but she’s rejecting the guidelines that say she’s “obese” at her current weight.

Over the weekend, the singer posted an Instagram picture of herself working out at the gym. “Would you believe I’m 160 pounds and 5’3″? By ‘regular standards’ that makes me obese,” she wrote. “I know I’m not at my goal or anywhere near it after Baby 2 but dammit I don’t feel obese. The only thing I’m feeling is myself. Stay off that scale ladies!”

Pink added the hashtag #strongismygoal to her post, as well as one that translates to, “G.I. Jane is my Woman Crush Wednesday.” You may recall that Demi Moore got into incredible shape to play a butt-kicking Navy lieutenant in the 1997 movie G.I. Jane.

Pink gave birth to her second child, son Jameson Moon Hart, in December.

