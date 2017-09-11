Pink, Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani featured on soundtrack for new documentary about female veterans

By Andrea Dresdale

Some of the biggest female pop stars have contributed songs to the soundtrack for a new documentary about female military veterans.



The documentary, Served Like a Girl, follows the veterans as they compete in the Ms. Veteran America competition. Pink, Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani and Natasha Bedingfield have all contributed new, unreleased songs to the project, which will arrive digitally on November 3. A CD bundled with a DVD of the film will be released November 7.

All proceeds from the soundtrack will go to Final Salute, a charity focused on helping female veterans. Other artists who have songs featured the soundtrack include Pat Benatar and the British girl group Little Mix.

The soundtrack is being released on We Are Hear, a record label founded by top songwriter Linda Perry, who’s penned songs for Pink, Christina, Gwen and many more.

Here’s the full track listing for Served Like a Girl:

Pat Benatar — “Dancing Through the Wreckage”

Pink — “Halfway Gone”

Christina Aguilera — “America”

Gwen Stefani — “Medicine Man”

Natasha Bedingfield — “Hey Boy”

Chely Wright — “Shine a Light”

Lizzo — “Good As Hell”

Dorothy — “Naked Eye”

Beth Lowen — “Joyride”

Lykke Li — “End of the Night”

Maya Heslov — “Fighter”

Willa Amai — “Scars”

Little Mix — “Salute”

