Pink & children cover "People" magazine's The Beautiful Issue: "I laughed out loud"

Courtesy PEOPLEPeople magazine has changed the name of its annual “50 Most Beautiful” issue to, simply, “The Beautiful Issue,” to illustrate that it’s not a “beauty contest.” Making that point quite well, the woman who graces the cover of this year’s issue is beautiful both inside and out.

Pink and her children Willow and Jameson are the cover stars of The Beautiful Issue. While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday, the signer described her reaction to hearing the news. “I laughed out loud,” she recalls. “I immediately turned to…whoever was in the room and said, ‘Did you ever think this was as good as it gets?'”

Pink, whose speech about beauty and body image at last year’s MTV VMAs went viral, went on to tell Ellen, “I love the way things are changing. And I love that our perception of beauty has completely been knocked on its head. There’s nothing wrong with beautiful and there’s nothing wrong with beautiful on the inside, beautiful on the outside. It’s all different shades, it’s all different sizes. It means whatever it means to you.”

She added, “I think on one hand, my sense of humor is the best part about all of it, and on the other hand, it’s a wonderful time that we’re celebrating all different kinds of people.”

Unfortunately, Willow, who’s 6 1/2, doesn’t seem to have gotten the message. Pink told Ellen that the little girl recently told her, referring to the MTV speech, “I still feel that way.”

“I was like, ‘What? That you’re ugly?'” Pink continued. “She’s like, ‘Yup, I just want you to know I still feel that way. Nothing you did helped!'”

