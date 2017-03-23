Pink, Andy Grammer, Michael McDonald among artists performing at KAABOO Del Mar Festival

ABC/Randy HolmesPink has added another festival performance to her dance card this summer, but at this event, there’ll be plenty of other pop acts joining her.

Pink will perform at the third annual KAABOO Del Mar festival, set for September 15-17 at the Del Mar fairgrounds north of San Diego. Joining her on the bill will be Andy Grammer, Jason Derulo, Alanis Morissette, Michael McDonald, Jackson Browne, Smash Mouth and many more.

If you want to rock out a bit more, the festival has also booked Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Weezer.

Performances will take place on four outdoor and two indoor stages, one of which will be devoted exclusively to comedy. For full details, go to KaabooDelMar.com.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.