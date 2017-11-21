Pink and Channing Tatum live unhappily ever after in new “Beautiful Trauma” video

By Music News Group

ABC/Image Group LAPink is living a less-than-perfect married life with Channing Tatum in her new music video for “Beautiful Trauma.”

In the humorous clip, the two play a 1950s-style couple who sleep in different beds and have to drink and pop pills just to put up with one another. The two perform multiple dance breaks together…and even cross-dress at one point.

Pink first teased the video on Sunday night’s American Music Awards, and took to Twitter early Tuesday morning to give an extended response to reports that she threw shade at Christina Aguilera‘s Whitney Houston tribute on the telecast.

“[Sunday] night was about honoring first responders, singing with one of the greatest voices I have ever heard @kelly_clarkson, and pushing myself to do something I was afraid of and everyone thought was impossible,” she begins. “I scaled a building. While singing live.”

Pink was referring to the fact that on the show, she performed “Beautiful Trauma” while hanging off the side of a building in Los Angeles, more than 30 flights up.

She then continues, “Waking up to see a newly created riff between myself and another incredible woman, Christina, who took on an incredible feat, who I support fully, makes me so sad. You all perpetuate keeping women apart b/c you’re afraid of the power we have when we get together.”

She concludes by saying she chooses to remember the night as a celebration of women and “all things good.”

“THANKYOU to everyone that had the courage to take that stage- whether it be right side up or sideways. All love,” she says.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments