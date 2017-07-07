Pink and Calvin Harris performing at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

PRNewsfoto/Yas Marina CircuitStart your engines: Pink and Calvin Harris will be headlining this year’s Yasalam After-Race concert series at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Calvin will kick off the four-day car racing event on Thursday, November 23, while Pink will close things out on Sunday, November 26. The two other performers will be announced soon.

Tickets are available online at YasMarinaCircuit.com.

Abu Dhabi is the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

