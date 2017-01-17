Pink Admits Daughter’s Been “Weepy” Since New Baby’s Arrival

ABC/Randy HolmesIt’s a good thing that Pink threw a big-sister party for her daughter Willow, recently: it turns out the five-and-a-half-year-old is having a bit of trouble adjusting to the fact that she’s not the only child in the house anymore.

As previously reported, Pink posted a photo on Instagram of a party she held for Willow, complete with a “Congrats Big Sis” cake, to make her feel better after her brother Jameson was born in late December. Pink called into The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday to talk about how Willow’s doing.

“I do all kinds of stuff. I literally put Jameson down when she walks in the room,” Pink laughed. “I’m trying to [put her first]. She’s a little weepy these days, so we’re working it out.”

When Ellen noted that Jameson, who was born December 26, is “precious,” Pink corrected her, saying, “He’s delicious!”

