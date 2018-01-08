Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Pronounced Dead at Tacoma Hospital After Responding to Home Invasion

A Pierce County Sheriff’s deputy died from his injuries overnight after being shot while responding to a home invasion on Sunday. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy arrived a home in the Frederickson area South of Tacoma around 11:30 Sunday night. The deputy reported a foot pursuit with an unidentified black male suspect, during which shots were fired and the deputy was struck; the suspect fled on foot.

A search for the suspect was underway with K9 units as the deputy was transported to a Tacoma hospital where he later succumbs to his injuries. A procession for the deputy formed early this morning with police from all over the state quietly standing by waiting for the deputies body to be released.

Sources tell us that the deputy worked for the Hoquiam Police Department for 6 years before taking a position with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office. The 34-year-old has been identified as Daniel McCartney. The Navy Veteran has a wife and three kids in Yelm and had worked for the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office for 3 years.

Investigators determined there were two suspects involved in the home invasion. A white male suspect was found dead at the scene, an unidentified black male suspect fled on foot and has not been located. The search for the armed man continues.

